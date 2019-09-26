Singh pledges $5,000 home rental subsidy to help up to 500,000 families
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 3:47PM EDT
CAMPBELL RIVER, B.C. - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says, if elected, he would offer rental subsidies of up to $5,000 each to provide immediate help for families struggling to pay for housing.
Speaking to reporters on British Columbia's Vancouver Island, Singh says a New Democrat government would build half-a-million affordable houses across the country over the next decade.
But he says people need help right now -- and that's why the NDP is also promising to provide a rental subsidy for nearly 500,000 families.
Singh says there's a massive crisis across Canada as people struggle to afford housing.
He also argues it's not just a problem in big cities, and that it's a major concern for smaller communities as well.
Singh made the announcement at a construction site in Campbell River, B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2019.