Singh promises $1.8B to provide clean drinking water on all Indigenous reserves
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh addresses supporters during a rally in Thunder Bay, Ont., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 2:02PM EDT
GRASSY NARROWS, Ont. -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would ensure every Indigenous community has clean drinking water, with a $1.8 billion price tag.
He says it is a firm commitment to remedy an injustice.
There are currently 56 long-term boil water advisories on reserves across the country.
Singh points to an estimate from the parliamentary budget office that $1.8 billion is the minimum capital investment to meet First Nations' drinking water needs.
The NDP leader was in Grassy Narrows, a northern Ontario First Nation that has been dealing for decades with mercury poisoning from contaminated water.
Singh said an NDP government would immediately spend $19 million to fund a mercury poisoning treatment centre in the community.