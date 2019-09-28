

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Andrew Scheer takes his Conservative election campaign to an Edmonton oil-industry company today.

He's visiting FourQuest Energy, a firm that specializes in nitrogen cooling and cleaning services, where he's promising to make a policy announcement.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don't hold and would love to grab: two won by Liberals in the last election, and one by retiring New Democrat MP Linda Duncan.

The NDP's Jagmeet Singh is to make a transit announcement aboard a ferry from Victoria to Vancouver on the fifth straight day he's spent in British Columbia.

After that, he's sitting down for a public talk with the popular Indian-Canadian poet Rupi Kaur.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is taking a day off from the campaign trail, and both Green Leader Elizabeth May and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier are at local events in their home ridings in B.C. and Quebec.