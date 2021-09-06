

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- It will be a different sort of Labour Day on the campaign trail today, as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of parades across much of the country.

Instead of marching alongside workers, the three main party leaders are scattered throughout Ontario.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is headed to Welland, Ont., this morning for an appearance with his candidate Chrystia Freeland, who's running in a Toronto riding.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, meanwhile, is back at his Ottawa home base - a ballroom-turned-broadcast studio in a downtown hotel - after a stint in British Columbia.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is spending Labour Day in friendly territory.

He's in the New Democrat stronghold of Hamilton-Centre to announce a plan to help workers.