

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is proud of the party's election campaign, but also disappointed that more MPs were not elected.

At the first meeting of the NDP caucus in Parliament, Singh told his MPs that, though proud of the party's “tough campaign,” he was disappointed that so many candidates narrowly missed out.

Singh is appointing Bob Dewar, a veteran NDP political strategist, to lead a big review into what went right and what went wrong with the NDP's campaign. The party gained only one extra seat despite spending $25 million on the election.

Addressing his caucus of 25 MPs for the first time since the election, Singh welcomed five new faces, including Blake Desjarlais, the new MP for Edmonton Griesbach who is the first two-spirit MP.

The NDP leader is also getting feedback from his MPs on the election, and policies for the next Parliament.

He says fighting for Indigenous rights, including good quality affordable housing, combatting climate change and pushing for higher taxes for the super-rich will be priorities for the NDP.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2021.