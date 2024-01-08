Single-car crash in Oshawa sends 1 to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover in Oshawa Monday morning has sent one person to hospital.
Share:
Published Monday, January 8, 2024 6:49AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2024 7:01AM EST
One person has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Oshawa Monday morning.
According to police, the incident took place in the westbound lanes of Highway 401, just past Thickson Road.
Police did not say what the extent of the victim’s injuries were.