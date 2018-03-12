

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A single-vehicle collision on a Highway 401 ramp in Mississauga has sent a male driver in his 30s to hospital with critical injuries.

The collision took place on the westbound ramp to Highway 410 at around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Speaking with CP24, Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a transport truck was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

“We have a cement truck that went off the highway into a ditch on the left side of the road around this curve,” he said.

Schmidt added that officers are investigating all factors that could have led up to the collision.

“The roads may be damp but no particularly dangerous conditions right now,” he said. “The ramp itself is a relatively moderate ramp – nothing very steep – but obviously we will be looking into all factors including weather conditions and road conditions as well as human factors as well.”

The highway ramp reopened at around 6 p.m. on Monday.