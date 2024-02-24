Single-vehicle collision sends Toronto police officer to hospital
Published Saturday, February 24, 2024 9:18AM EST
A Toronto police officer has been sent to hospital following a single-vehicle collision near the Harbourfront Saturday morning.
In a post to social media, Toronto police say that the crash happened in the Fort York Boulevard and Dan Leckie Way area.
Police say that as a result, a light pole is down and one officer was taken to hospital as a precaution. Another officer involved is uninjured.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The westbound lanes of Fort York Boulevard are currently closed for a reconstruction investigation, police say.
