Police say speed appears to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Rexdale that left a man in his 20s dead late Thursday night.

The crash happened near Martin Grove Road and Gihon Spring Drive, near Steeles Avenue, at around 11:44 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Altima was travelling northbound at a high rate of speed when he struck a pole."

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene but the male was later pronounced dead.

"From the damage... speed appears to be a factor. The car was actually sheared in half," Det.-Insp. Michael Williams told CP24 at the scene.

"Our officers are canvassing the area right now and looking for any information that help them piece together what took place."

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the area to contact police.

"It is a pretty barron stretch of road and from what we can find, there is not a whole lot of video," Williams said.

Police have not released the name of the victim.