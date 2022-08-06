Single winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 6, 2022 8:18AM EDT
Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer.
A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.
There was also one Maxmillion winner from the Prairies out of four available $1 million prizes.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 9 will be an estimated $13 million.