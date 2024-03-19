A woman is facing four dozen charges in connection with what Peel police described as a "large-scale" auto crime that allegedly saw several vehicles illegally registered by taking advantage of ServiceOntario "loopholes."

On Tuesday, police announced they arrested 25-year-old Monifa Taffe-Hylton from Brampton, alleging that she is one of the accomplices in the crime.

She has been charged with 36 offences of uttering forged documents and trafficking of stolen goods.

Police said she is the sister of 24-year-old Milton Hylton, who was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with 168 offences.

Hylton allegedly operated an unlicensed car dealership and broker, facilitating the sale and transfer of vehicles.

Between June 2023 and early 2024, Hylton and his accomplices allegedly made several fraudulent transactions involving more than 100 vehicles with the Ministry of Transportation and ServiceOntario.

"Investigators believe that Milton utilized loopholes in the ServiceOntario procedures that allow 'authorized' individuals to conduct third-party transactions to register a vehicle," police said.

As a result, police said a number of illegally registered vehicles had been revinned, which is the process of changing a stolen car's vehicle identification number (VIN) and replacing it with a different VIN to appear legitimate.

Individuals and businesses who have had their vehicles registered without their authorization have been contacted, police said.

Police have contacted several victims, individuals, and businesses who have had vehicles registered to their name without authorization.

"This is a large-scale crime affecting many vehicles in multiple jurisdictions across Ontario. Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in locating additional victims and vehicles," police said.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators anticipate additional arrests and charges laid."

In a statement to CP24.com earlier this month, a government spokesperson said the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery takes fraud extremely seriously.

"The government has processes in place to help identify and prevent fraud related to vehicle transactions. Where fraud is suspected, we immediately investigate and work with law enforcement to help protect Ontarians," the spokesperson said.

"Following internal detection, ServiceOntario referred the matter to law enforcement to support their investigation and subsequent arrest. As this matter is before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

Police urge anyone who purchased or conducted business dealings with the two accused or the company "Royalty in the Building" to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3313 or via email at autocrime@peelpolice.ca

Anonymous information can also be shared by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.