Halton police say an investigation that drew a heavy police presence to a Milton neighbourhood has been resolved.

Police said around 7 p.m. that officers were in the area of Thompson Road South and Clark Boulevard, south of Derry Road, for an "ongoing police investigation."

Police have given out a few details about the situation so far but have said that it was a very "active and fluid" situation and that there was no danger to public safety. Police were also asking people to avoid the area.

Area residents told CP24 that there was a police presence in the neighbourhood since around 4:30 p.m.

Shortly before 9 p.m. please said the situation had been resolved and that police would be clearing the scene.