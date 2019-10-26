SIU called after man shot by police in North York
A bullet hole is seen in the side of a car after a police-involved shooting in North York on Oct. 26, 2019. (CP24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 26, 2019 6:25AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 26, 2019 7:57AM EDT
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was injured during a police-involved shooting in North York early on Saturday morning.
Toronto paramedics said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue at 3:53 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Police reportedly confronted a man in a white car and then shots were fired.
At least one bullet struck the car and the vehicle later struck the divider at a nearby Tim Hortons drive-thru.
Officers later said they were called to the area to investigate a report of a person with a gun.
Paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The Special Investigations Unit is called to probe any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.