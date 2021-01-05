The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton on Tuesday morning.

Police say that officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near McLaughlin and Mayfield roads at around 9:25 a.m. when it came into contact with two other vehicles.

Police say that the driver of the suspect vehicle was initially taken to a local hospital and has since been transported to a trauma centre.

The driver of one of the other vehicles also sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect is in police custody, though it is not clear what charged they will face.