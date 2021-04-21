The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a firearm was discharged by a Durham officer during the pursuit of two suspects in a theft at an LCBO in Oshawa on Friday afternoon.

Police say that officers were dispatched to an LCBO in the vicinity of Taunton Road and Harmony Road at around 4:40 p.m. for a suspicious person call involving theft suspects.

Police say that when officers arrived both suspects attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle.

A firearm was then discharged as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, police say.

The vehicle was eventually stopped near Highway 427 and Highway 401 and the driver was taken into custody.

The other suspect, meanwhile, was arrested at the initial scene.

Police say that 45-year-old Michelle Pesce is facing 21 charges, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance and obstruct police.

The suspect taken into custody at the initial scene has been identified as 66-year-old Emma Bannister. She is facing 21 charges, including theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.