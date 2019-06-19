

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man allegedly crashed a stolen cab and barricaded himself inside an unoccupied home in East York.

According to police, a man stole a taxi overnight and crashed near a home on Torrens Avenue, located in the area Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive.

Police allege that the suspect barricaded himself inside a house on the street and the police service’s emergency task force (ETF) was called in to get the man out.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is unclear if the man was injured in the collision or during an interaction with members of the ETF.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate any interaction between a police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.