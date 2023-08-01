Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man was critically injured following an early morning shooting in Scarborough.

The shooting happened at home at 6 Sherwood Ave., which is just east of Pharmacy Avenue and south of Lawrence Avenue East, in the Wexford-Maryvale neighbourhood.

Paramedics said they were called to the scene shortly before 2:30 a.m. and transported an adult male to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police have not provided any details about the circumstances of this shooting.

They also do not have any suspect information available at this time.

The SIU investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

More to come. This is a developing story.