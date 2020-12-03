A man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after suffering a gunshot wound during an interaction with police in Etobicoke.

It happened in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Fourth Street Thursday afternoon.

Toronto police said they responded to reports of a man in the area wielding a hatchet or an axe and screaming at people.

Police said officers located the man and there were reports of shots being fired.

“It is believed that an officer discharged their firearm,” police said in a tweet.

The man was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been called in and has invoked their mandate.

The SIU investigates anytime police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

There remains a heavy police3 presence in the area.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is closed between Twenty First Street and Twenty Sixth Street.