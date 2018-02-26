

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a pedestrian was critically injured in Markham.

York Regional Police said the incident happened at Kennedy Road and Highway 7.

Few details were immediately available, however police confirmed that one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.