Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a police officer was involved in a collision in Brampton early Saturday morning that left a man critically injured.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street North and Vodden Street East.

In a news release on Saturday afternoon, the SIU said a Peel police officer was on his way to call about a suspicious vehicle when it became involved in a collision with another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries, the SIU said, adding that the other two passengers were not seriously injured.

Meanwhile, the officer sustained minor injuries but is “fine,” police said. Peel paramedics added that he declined to be assessed.

The SIU is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-800-787-8529 or online at https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.

Main Street, from Archibald to English streets, was closed for several hours. It reopened just after 3 p.m.