Ontario's police watchdog has been notified after a suspect was shot following a bank robbery in Markham Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the bank at The Shops on Steeles and 404 just before 2 p.m., York Regional Police said.

“A suspect entered the bank and threatened to shoot the employee and demanded cash. The suspect obtained cash and fled on foot,” police said in a tweet.

Officers tracked down the suspect and there was "an interaction" that resulted in the suspect being shot, police said.

He was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in and a media officer will provide more information this evening.

The SIU is called in whenever police are involved in a death or serious injury.