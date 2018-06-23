

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a driver fleeing police slammed his vehicle into a tree in Scarborough, resulting in an injury to a passenger.

According to SIU Spokesperson Monica Hudon, Toronto Police Services officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Markham Road shortly after midnight but were unable to do so.

Hudon said that moments after the attempted stop the vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road.

She said that a 30-year-old man who was behind the wheel attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by officers a short distance away.

A 26-year-old male passenger, meanwhile, was taken to hospital in serious- but non-life threatening condition with a possible arm injury.

The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public results in death, a serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault