SIU called in after vehicle fleeing police slams into tree in Scarborough
A vehicle that slammed into a tree near Brimorton Drive and Markham Road on Saturday morning is shown. The Special Investigations Unit is probing the collision.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 10:07AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a driver fleeing police slammed his vehicle into a tree in Scarborough, resulting in an injury to a passenger.
According to SIU Spokesperson Monica Hudon, Toronto Police Services officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Markham Road shortly after midnight but were unable to do so.
Hudon said that moments after the attempted stop the vehicle hit a tree at the intersection of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road.
She said that a 30-year-old man who was behind the wheel attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by officers a short distance away.
A 26-year-old male passenger, meanwhile, was taken to hospital in serious- but non-life threatening condition with a possible arm injury.
The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public results in death, a serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault