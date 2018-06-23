SIU called in after vehicle slams into tree in Scarborough
A vehicle that slammed into a tree near Brimorton Drive and Markham Road on Saturday morning is shown. The Special Investigations Unit is probing the collision.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 23, 2018 8:37AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 23, 2018 8:43AM EDT
The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a driver slammed their vehicle into a tree in Scarborough, resulting in an injury to a passenger.
The collision happened at the intersection of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road sometime early Saturday morning.
Police say that the driver initially fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.
The passenger, meanwhile, was taken to hospital in serious- but non-life threatening condition with a possible arm injury.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.
The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public results in death, a serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault