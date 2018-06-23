

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate after a driver slammed their vehicle into a tree in Scarborough, resulting in an injury to a passenger.

The collision happened at the intersection of Brimorton Drive and Markham Road sometime early Saturday morning.

Police say that the driver initially fled the scene on foot but was apprehended a short distance away.

The passenger, meanwhile, was taken to hospital in serious- but non-life threatening condition with a possible arm injury.

The circumstances leading up to the collision are not immediately clear.

The SIU is called in whenever an interaction between a police officer and a member of the public results in death, a serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault