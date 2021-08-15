The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Bowmanville Sunday evening, leaving two people injured.

Durham Regional Police say it happened in the area of Nash and Green roads around 7 p.m.

The two occupants of the motorcycle were transported to a Toronto hospital, police say.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.

The SIU investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.