SIU called in to investigate collision involving police vehicle in Bowmanville that injured two people
The SIU is investigating a collision in Bowmanville between a motorcycle and a police cruiser that left two people injured. (CTV)
Share:
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 9:47PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 15, 2021 9:47PM EDT
The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police vehicle and a motorcycle collided in Bowmanville Sunday evening, leaving two people injured.
Durham Regional Police say it happened in the area of Nash and Green roads around 7 p.m.
The two occupants of the motorcycle were transported to a Toronto hospital, police say.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries.
The SIU investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.