

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a break and enter in a laneway near Ryerson University on Saturday.

Police say they were called to Mutual and Gould streets just before 8 a.m. for a report of a break and enter in progress.

Police say they took one person into custody at the scene.

A short time later police said the SIU had invoked its mandate regarding the incident.

Toronto paramedics say they were not called to the scene.

The SIU is called to investigate any interaction between an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.