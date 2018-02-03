

The Canadian Press





TIMMINS, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in the northeastern city of Timmins.

The Special Investigations Unit says it happened Saturday morning at an emergency medical services building on the city's east side.

In a statement Saturday night, the SIU says officers with the Timmins Police Service responded to the building to deal with a man.

The agency says the man fled, and when officers followed there was an "interaction" where one of the officers fired a gun.

The man was struck and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators and three forensic investigators to the case, and has identified one "subject officer" and seven "witness officers."