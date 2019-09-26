

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a Peel Regional Police constable with assault related to an incident involving a man in the stairwell of an apartment tower in March.

The SIU says that on the afternoon of March 25, 2019, a 25-year-old man was in the stairwell of an apartment tower on Orenda Road, near Dixie Road in Brampton.

Several police officers approached the man, who fled.

There was a short chase and the SIU says the man was eventually arrested but then later released.

The man then went to a hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Two days later, the SIU said the man reported his injury to them.

After an investigation, the SIU said it charged Const. Scott Douglas with one count of assault.

Douglas is slated to appear in court in Brampton on Oct. 15.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.