

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog has charged a Toronto police officer in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a womanin Waterloo.

The Special Investigations Unit said they were contacted by Toronto police on July 12 about a complaint of a ‘sexual nature’ made by a woman against an officer.

The SIU said the alleged incident happened on July 11.

Following an investigation, interim SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a news release on Thursday that he “has reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed criminal offences.”

Const. Dharmendra Grewal has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent act.

Grewal is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on Dec. 4.

The charges have not been tested in court.

When asked by CP24.com if Grewal was off duty during the alleged incident, the SIU said they are not able to comment as the matter is now before the courts.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.