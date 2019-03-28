

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a Toronto police constable with assault causing bodily harm in connection to the arrest of a 62-year-old man at a Cabbagetown South apartment last June.

The SIU says that on June 29, 2018, police were called to a unit in a building at 251 Sherbourne Street, north of Dundas Street East and located the man inside.

The SIU says there was “an interaction” between the man and an officer and the man sustained serious injuries as a result.

On Thursday, Const. Jason Boag was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in court at College Park on April 29.