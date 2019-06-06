

BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Ontario's police watchdog has cleared five officers involved in a fatal shooting at a Burlington gas station.

The early morning incident, which happened last September, began after a suspect fled from a two-vehicle collision he'd been involved in.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man took a taxi to the gas station and ran into the attached convenience store, where police caught up with him.

The agency says the suspect eventually opened fire on the officers, shooting one of them twice in the thigh and injuring another officer's leg and thumb.

The SIU says the officers tried to run out of the store, but they couldn't because the door had been locked by the store clerk.

It says that after realizing they couldn't leave, as many as five of the officers shot at the suspect as he ran along the back of the store, gun still in hand.

The agency says the suspect then fell to the ground and died. He had six bullet wounds on his body, and the shot that killed him perforated his heart and lung.

The suspect's gun, which was out of bullets, was found lying beside his body.

SIU Interim Director Joseph Martino says it was reasonable for the officers to shoot at the suspect as a means of self-defence, given that two of them had already been injured.