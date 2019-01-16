

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The Special Investigations Unit has formally ruled that the actions of two police officers who exchanged gunfire with Danforth shooter Faisal Hussain were “entirely appropriate” and did not cause his subsequent death from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a report released on Wednesday morning, SIU Director Tony Loparco said that he is satisfied that Hussain took his own life following the July 22 shooting that killed two people and wounded 13 others and has found “no evidence that the responding officers’ actions were anything but commendable in the face of truly perilous circumstances.”

“After a careful review of this evidence, I am satisfied that neither Witness Officer #2 nor Witness officer #3 caused Mr. Hussain’s death. Mr. Hussain’s death was caused by a single bullet which traversed his brain and it is clear that neither officer is responsible for this wound,” Loparco wrote. “The post-mortem report stated that the wound would have immediately incapacitated Mr. Hussain; however, the ICCS footage clearly depicted Mr. Hussain running away from the officers after they shot at him. It would have been impossible for Mr. Hussain to run away as depicted if either officer had caused the injury to Mr. Hussain as observed in the post mortem report.”

Hussain opened fire on responding officers

Loparco said that the first 911 call about the Danforth shooting came in at precisely 10 p.m. and within moments the communications centre was “flooded” with similar calls, one of which reporting that “Hussain had stood on top of a woman and shot her multiple times in the back.”

He said that the two witness officers were working together that night and were in a marked cruiser near Broadview Street and Queen Street when they first became aware of the situation at 10:06 p.m.

The officers, he said, immediately turned onto Bowden Street and drove northbound towards Danforth Avenue, where they witnessed Hussain shooting towards 7Numbers restaurant from the sidewalk.

At that point, the officers exited their cruiser, drew their firearms and pointed them in Hussain’s direction.

Loparco said that the officers told his investigators that Hussain then turned to face them and fired two to four shots in their direction. Loparco noted the account is supported by surveillance footage from the scene.

He said that the evidence indicates that one of the officers then fired three shots at Hussain while the other officer fired a single shot. That shot ended up shattering a window on the cruiser, according to the report. Following that interaction, “Hussain immediately ran north on Bowden Street and then west on Danforth Avenue until he disappeared from sight behind the Danforth Church,” Loparco explained. Hussain’s lifeless body was later found nearby.

“It is clear that both officers feared for their lives and for the lives of others, and it is similarly clear that this fear was objectively reasonable,” the report states. “Mr. Hussain was actively shooting at the officers, creating an immediate and significant threat, and I find that it was reasonably necessary for the police officers to discharge their firearms in an ultimately failed attempt to neutralize that threat.”

Loparco said that the two responding officers are the only members of the TPS known to have interacted with Hussain prior to his death.

As part of the SIU investigation, a total of 15 civilian witnesses and seven witness officers were interviewed. SIU investigators also reviewed surveillance footage as well as Hussain’s post mortem report.