The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) cleared an Ontario Provincial Police officer who fired his gun at a motorist in Caledon, Ont., who struck an officer with a reported stolen Jeep last October.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 23, 2023, was in response to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Tundra Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two occupants asleep in the vehicle, which police confirmed to be stolen from the Peel Region.

The occupants of the vehicle woke up when officers approached them and rejected orders to exit the car. Shortly afterwards, police said that the driver put the vehicle into reverse, and officers were required to step away to avoid being struck.

The driver then began to accelerate the vehicle forward towards an officer, who drew his firearm and "temporarily pointed it at the Jeep before he lowered his weapon, turned and ran on the grass boulevard adjacent [to] the eastside sidewalk," the investigation reads.

"The Jeep closed the gap with the officer quickly, climbed the curb and struck [the officer]." The report says the officer was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, including a fractured ankle.

Immediately afterwards, the Jeep drove away, prompting the officer -- called the subject official, or SO, in the report -- to fire three times in the vehicle's direction. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

A spike belt, which is used to stop fleeing vehicles, was also visible at the scene in Caledon.

The suspects – two males aged 23 and 26 – were located in the following days and taken into custody.

Upon assessment of evidence, SIU Director Joseph Martino determined that there were no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the use of his gun.

In the report, Martino states that the officers were engaged in the lawful execution of their duties in the series of events culminating in the shooting and that he is satisfied with how the subject official used his firearm, believing that it was necessary to preserve himself and his partner.

"The officer had just witnessed the Jeep seemingly turn towards [his partner] and drive at him over a curb, striking him in the process, before adjusting course and accelerating in his direction," Martino wrote, adding he is confident the subject official shot his firearm in 'reasonable defensive force.'

Martino noted the Jeep was being used as a "deadly weapon," in the view of the subject official, adding he could have chosen to retreat and find a place to take cover, but "he was never going to outrun an accelerating vehicle" and saw the other officer's attempts at retreating resulted in him being struck by the Jeep.

Martino concludes firing at the Jeep was made in self-defence.

"The last of the three shots is subject to scrutiny as it seems the officer was by the passenger side of the Jeep and, strictly speaking, no longer in danger," the director wrote. "However, I am persuaded that this shot did not run afoul of the remit of authorized force prescribed by section 34 given the speed with which events were unfolding, the tension of the moment, and the delay inherent in reaction times."

As a result, Martino closed the file and deemed there's "no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case."

The SIU investigates all incidents involving police and civilians that result in serious injury, death, and/or allegations of sexual assault.