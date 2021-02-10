Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared three Toronto cops of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with a shooting incident at a Scarborough apartment building last year that left a man seriously injured.

“They were there in response to an emergency 911 call to police from a resident on the fourth-floor reporting that the complainant was mentally unwell, armed with a knife and attempting to enter her apartment,” the Director of the Special Investigations Unit Joseph Martino said.

“The first and perhaps most important piece of evidence is the cleaver that the complainant was holding.”

According to the SIU, the injured man, referred to as the complainant in its report released on Wednesday, was wielding an entirely metal blade measuring about 18 centrimetres long by eight centimetres wide when officers from the Toronto Police Service’s 43 Division arrived at the scene.

“Clearly, the cleaver was capable of inflicting grievous bodily harm or death,” Martino said.

The incident happened on April 15, 2020 at a building on Greenbrae Circuit, located in the area of Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East.

The three officers responded to an “emotionally disturbed person” on the fourth floor of the building at 12:16 a.m., the SIU said.

When the officers arrived on scene at 12:20 a.m., the SIU said they were approached by a man holding a “hatchet-type knife.”