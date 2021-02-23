A man is in critical condition in hospital after he was hurt during a confrontation with police at an apartment building in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics said they were called to a Fred Victor community housing building at 291 George Street, north of Dundas Street East, at 3:50 a.m. for a report of a man with a severe injury to his chest.

He was rushed to hospital and remains in life-threatening condition.

The exact circumstances of what occurred between the man and police are not clear.

Police at the scene told CP24 the Special Investigation Unit has been contacted to investigate.

The unit is called to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.