A man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was injured in a police pursuit over a stolen car in Brampton early on Wednesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, officers spotted a van in the area of Queen Street East and Kennedy Road in Brampton and began to investigate whether it was stolen.

A chase ensued, and officers believed the driver of the van may have been impaired.

At least two Peel Regional Police cruisers collided with the van during the chase, which ended on Williams Parkway west of Kennedy Road.

The van appeared to have struck the noise barrier off the roadway.

The driver was removed from the van via extrication by firefighters and taken by land ambulance to Pearson Airport, where an Ornge Air Ambulance was waiting to take the man to a trauma centre in Toronto.

He remains in life-threatening condition.

A large section of Williams Parkway was closed west of Kennedy Road to Centre Street North to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

Peel Regional Police say the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) was notified of the incident.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that leads to death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.