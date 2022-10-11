An air ambulance was requested for some sort of shooting incident in Innisfil on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

South Simcoe Police say that Ontario’s Special Investigation Unit has invoked its mandate as a result of the “serious incident.”

However, police provided no other details in a brief news release sent out late Tuesday night.

“All media inquiries should be directed to the SIU,” the release states.

Reports suggest that there is currently a significant police presence in the vicinity of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line, though police have not confirmed the precise location of the shooting.

Barrie Police also tell CP24 that they are assisting South Simcoe Police with the incident.

Meanwhile, in a message posted to Twitter recently retired South Simcoe Police Chief Andrew Fletcher urged members of the public to “pray for all those involved.”