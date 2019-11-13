

The Canadian Press





STONE MILLS, Ont. - Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot dead during an interaction with police near Napanee, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says a local resident saw a vehicle in a ditch in Stone Mills, Ont., just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The SIU says a man inside the vehicle told the resident to go away and that he had guns.

It says the resident reported the incident to 911 and provincial police arrived at the scene.

The agency says an officer had an "interaction" with the man and fired his gun, striking the man several times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the SIU says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.