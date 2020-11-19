The province's police watchdog is investigating a shooting on Manitoulin island Thursday afternoon that left a man and an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Monica Hudon said an individual contacted the OPP around 12:30 p.m. about an unwanted person on a property on Gore Bay.

When they arrived, the OPP "encountered the man, and there was an interaction."

Hudon said one officer was shot during the incident and was pronounced dead.

The man was also shot and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Hudon said three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

SIU investigating fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island, resulting in death of OPP officer and civilian. Spokesperson Monica Hudon: pic.twitter.com/SKjwea26oz — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 19, 2020

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique has identified the officer as Const. Marc Hovingh, who had worked for the service for 28 years.

Gore Bay Mayor Dan Osborne said the shooting happened in a wooded area with hunting properties.

"We are right in the middle of our deer hunt right now. Everyone (in that area) has a gun," Osborne said in an interview with CP24.

While residents in their community are spread out over a large area, the mayor said everyone knows each other.

"It's a tragic event that has happened in the area. Our hearts go out to the family and everyone involved," Osborne said.

In a statement, Premier Doug Ford said his government has requested that the flags at Queen's Park be lowered to half-mast out of respect.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island," Ford said.

"My thoughts are with all the brave men and women on the frontlines who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe."