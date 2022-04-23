The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Waterloo police officer shot a 22-year-old man in Cambridge Saturday afternoon.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to a residence in the area of Ironstone and Sandalwood drives just before 12:30 p.m. for a wellness check.

When police arrived, an interaction occurred between a man and the officers.

The SIU said one officer discharged his firearm at the man. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The agency has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

It is urging anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.