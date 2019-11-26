

Chris Fox and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A 16-year-old robbery suspect is in stable condition in hospital after being shot by police inside a bank in Mississauga Tuesday evening, the province's police watchdog says.

Officers with Peel Regional Police were conducting an investigation in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road at around 3:50 p.m. when a civilian approached them and notified them that there was a bank robbery in progress nearby.

Officers then responded to an HSBC branch at the Mississauga Chinese Centre plaza near Dundas Street and Haines Road.

“Soon after the officers entered the bank, there was an interaction with a male person. One officer discharged his firearm and the male was struck,” Special Investigations Unit Spokesperson Monica Hudon told reporters at the scene.

The male who was shot had a firearm and the officer fired his weapon once, Hudon said.

Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 that the induvial is believed to be a male under the age of 18.

“An interaction took place between the officer and this young person and the suspect did suffer a gunshot wound. They are currently in custody and have been transported to a trauma centre, possibly in life threatening condition,” she said.

Hudon later confirmed that the suspect underwent surgery and is in stable condition. She said there is no information so far about his name or age.

There were 10 employees inside the bank at the time of the shooting, Hudon said. She couldn’t immediately confirm how many customers were inside at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Patten said that police are not currently looking for any outstanding suspects in the case.

Six investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to probe the shooting, Hudon said.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU is asking anyone with video or information about the incident to get in touch with their investigators.