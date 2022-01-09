The province’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Clarington Sunday afternoon that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident began in Port Hope, where police were called about an aggressive driver.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered two vehicles had collided. The SIU said one of the drivers involved fled and proceeded to carjack a pickup truck.

The suspect allegedly forced the driver of the pickup truck, a 28-year-old man, to drive him away from the area, the SIU said.

A short time later, the Ontario Provincial Police spotted the stolen vehicle and pursued it.

“With the assistance of Durham Regional Police Service officers, a spike belt was deployed. The driver of the pickup truck hit the spike belt and entered the ditch near the Highway 115 southbound ramp to Highway 401,” the SIU said in a release issued Sunday evening.

The suspect was arrested before being transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The SIU said the 28-year-old driver was also taken to the hospital. There is no update on his condition.

The agency has assigned two investigators to the case and is asking anyone with information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, sexual assault allegations or the discharge of a firearm at a person.