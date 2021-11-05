The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after an overnight collision left one person dead and another in hospital in Brampton.

On Friday, at around 2:45 a.m., the OPP said it attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The driver fled from police and was later involved in a collision with another vehicle, the SIU said.

Two people were transported to hospital, and one was in life-threatening condition.

One person has since died from their injuries, the SIU said

Peel police are on scene investigating the collision.

The SIU has invoked its mandate and its investigators are at the scene.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Anyone with video evidence related to this incident is asked to upload it on the SIU's website, and anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.