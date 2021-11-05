The province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after an overnight collision in Brampton left a woman dead and another person in hospital.

On Friday, at around 2:45 a.m., the OPP said it attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway East, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The driver fled from police and there was no police pursuit after them, the SIU said.

The driver was later involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the SIU.

Two people were transported to hospital, and one was in life-threatening condition.

A woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased in hospital, the SIU said.

Her identity has not yet been released.

It is unclear which driver involved in the collision originally fled from police.

"I don't have it confirmed which occupant was in which vehicle at this time. That's still under investigation. But what I can tell you is there was one woman in one of the vehicles and she is the deceased," Kristy Denette, SIU spokesperson said Friday morning.

Peel police are on scene investigating the collision.

The SIU invoked its mandate shortly after the incident and its investigators are at the scene.

Three SIU investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Roads in the area are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate.

Anyone with video evidence related to this incident is asked to upload it on the SIU's website, and anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.