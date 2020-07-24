

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The province's police watchdog is investigating a fatal crash in King Township Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a York Regional Police officer was conducting speed enforcement near Keele Street North and Cavell Avenue just after 7 a.m. when the officer observed a vehicle travelling north at a high rate of speed.

The officer followed the vehicle.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a bicycle, the SIU said.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency has assigned six investigators, one forensic investigator, and one collision reconstructionist to the case.

York Regional Police Sgt. Andy Pattenden told reporters that a man believed to be the driver of the vehicle was located walking approximately two kilometres from the crash scene.

The man was taken into police custody, Pattenden said. No charges have been laid at this time.

"It is an area where vehicles do tend to travel at rather high speeds at times. We have had fatal collisions in this area in the past," Pattenden said.

On Friday evening, police released a description of the victim in hopes of identifying him.

He is described as a white male between the ages of 40 and 50, with a medium build and was riding a Specialized Tarmac bike.

Police said he was wearing a black, grey, white, and green cyclist clothing, black shoes, and a navy blue helmet.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injuries, or allegations of sexual assault.

Keele Street is currently closed from 16th Sideroad to 17th Sideroad for the investigation.