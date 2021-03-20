The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a man who was barricaded inside an Orangeville home was found dead.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to a home on Wellington Street just before midnight on Friday.

When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found the suspect armed and barricaded inside the home with two other people.

Crisis negotiators were called to assist, and after lengthy negotiation, the two individuals were removed from the residence.

They were assessed by paramedics, and no physical injuries were reported.

The OPP said the suspect was later located dead inside the home

The Special Investigations Unit, which probes incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, was then notified.