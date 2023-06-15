Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man was critically injured in an interaction with police in downtown Toronto early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. near Jarvis and Richmond streets, which are both currently closed in that immediate area as Toronto police investigate.

Paramedics told CP24 that they were called to the scene at 3:08 a.m. and transported an adult male with critical injuries to the hospital.

Toronto police said they’re not providing further details about what happened at this time.

Video from the scene, which is surrounded by police tape, shows debris on the road, including a shoe, some clothing, and broken glass. A window at a nearby building is also damaged.

A heavy police presence remains in the area.

The SIU is a civilian agency that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, and/or where a firearm has been discharged at a person.

More to come. This is a developing story.