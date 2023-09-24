Ontario’s police watchdog as been called in after a 43-year-old man died following collision in which he was allegedly fleeing from police officers in Guelph.

The incident began at about 9:30 a.m. on Saturday when members of Guelph Police Service received a request to do a wellness check on a man.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said that officers then learned that this individual was the subject of an arrest warrant.

Police located him in a pickup truck near Victoria Street and York Road.

The man then allegedly fled in that vehicle while being pursued by police for an unknown distance.

The SIU, which investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, said that the driver of the pickup truck then crashed into two civilian vehicles before it rolled “several times.”

The driver was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The collision happened in the area of Victoria Road South and Clair Road East in Guelph.

The civilian agency has assigned three investigators, two forensic investigators, and one collision reconstructionist to this case.

Anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, is urged to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.