The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in after a man fell to his death from the balcony of a North York apartment unit early Christmas morning.

Police, fire and paramedics were called to a highrise building on Antibes Drives, near Bathurst Street and Drewry Avenue, at around 5:10 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Toronto police said there were reports a man broke into an apartment unit and tried to climb over a balcony to access another unit.

“Upon arrival, officers located a man on an apartment balcony. From a neighbouring balcony, the officers attempted to negotiate with him,” the SIU said in a release.

He fell from the balcony to the ground below and was pronounced dead at around 6:50 a.m., the SIU said.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case so far.

The SIU is an arm's-length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.