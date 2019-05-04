

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death in northwest Toronto on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit confirmed in an email that the SIU is handling the case.

Toronto police tweeted earlier that officers had responded to a call for a “possible person in crisis” near the corner of Jane Street and Chalkfarm Drive.

Police said a man was dead and the SIU had invoked its mandate.

The department added it cannot provide any more information once the SIU is involved.

The SIU investigates any death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault involving police.