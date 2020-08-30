

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death in Newmarket Sunday night.

In a news release, the Special Investigations Unit said one person called 911 around 7 p.m. to report a man that was causing a disturbance at a No Frills store in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive.

When police arrived, the man was standing on a ledge, which was approximately nine metres from the ground in the parking lot area, the agency said.

Police then set up a perimeter. The SIU said the man fell to the ground a short time later. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The agency has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-8-00-787-8529.